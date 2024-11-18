WATCH: Trudeau raked over coals for burning 300 tones of greenhouse gas to go to Brazil to tout carbon tax

Tory Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre steamrolled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for hypocritically flying in his private plane to Brazil to promote the carbon tax while emitting hundreds of tons of greenhouse gas. "After the prime minister took his private jet, burned 105 tons of jet fuel and emitted 300 tons of greenhouse gases to go down to Brazil, he claimed that Canadians opposed to his carbon tax are just 'confused by disinformation' — no, Canadians aren't stupid, they know the Parliamentary Budget Officer has calculated that 100% of middle-class Canadians pay more in the tax than they get back."