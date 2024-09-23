News

WATCH: Trudeau recommits to Agenda 2030 targets at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New York
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New York
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
United Nations General Assembly
Agenda 2030
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
climate agenda
Canadian taxpayer
UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group
Summit of the Future
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news