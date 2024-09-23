WATCH: Trudeau recommits to Agenda 2030 targets at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed his commitment to the United Nations’ 2030 agenda and pledged $5 billion in Canadian taxpayer dollars in attempts to achieve it. The UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, co-chaired by Trudeau, strives to end world hunger and poverty, achieve net zero emissions, and have universal education and healthcare programs. Trudeau urged his fellow delegates to work with the UN and other institutions to “renew our commitment to the sustainable development agenda for 2030.”“Protect and support the rule of law and democratic values,” he told the UN General Assembly Summit of the Future in New York on Sunday. “We should spearhead efforts to reform the international financial institutions. We must put women and girls’ rights at the very heart of our efforts, much like we have done with our feminist international assistance policy.” .Trudeau told other leaders they had two options: “bury our heads in the sand … in favor of short sighted self-interest” or “set differences aside” to “build a more peaceful world where everyone has a real and fair shot.” “We're at a global inflection point, faced with escalating instability, undermining the very foundations of the international order, beset by the increasingly dire costs of climate change, contending with rising inequality that is leaving the most vulnerable behind, plagued by the erosion of women's rights, LGBT+ rights and indigenous rights, and grappling with dire humanitarian crises, perpetuating record levels of displacement,” said Trudeau. .UN investigates Canada for human rights abuse after Liberals’ proposal to house illegal immigrants in jails.The prime minister boasted Canada is the first “first big oil and gas-producing country to establish an emission ceiling in this sector,” and pledged billions in federal dollars to “figh climate change.”“We must recognize also that rich countries such as Canada have a duty to fight climate change, which is what we're doing through our commitment of $5 billion towards global climate financing effort,” he said. .Volvo scraps 2030 EV target, citing dwindling demand.The Summit of the Future summit continues Monday, with Trudeau speaking on the Haiti crises. He will also appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday evening.Trudeau will also co-host a climate change event discussing “carbon pricing” and “industrial decarbonization alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.” The General Assembly has been meeting since September 10, with a general debate scheduled for Tuesday. .WATCH: Trudeau says climate change is Canada’s most existential threat while failing to meet NATO defence targets .Meanwhile back in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Wednesday intends to put forward a motion of no confidence in the Liberal minority government or the prime minister. The NDPs and Bloc Québécois last week said they would not support the motion, thus avoiding a snap election..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.