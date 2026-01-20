WATCH: Trudeau refuses to acknowledge the court ruling that the Emergencies Act was illegal

"How about — ignore this question if your lockdown measures were authoritarian and wrong?"

Asked Callum Smiles, a reporter at Vox Populi, to Justin Trudeau on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He was met with silence.

Smiles followed the former Prime Minister across the streets of Davos, presumably after Trudeau had exited the WEF event centre.

Smiles continued to press Trudeau with more questions likely on many Canadians' minds.

Here are some of the highlights...