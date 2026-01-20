WATCH: Trudeau refuses to acknowledge the court ruling that the Emergencies Act was illegal

"How about — ignore this question if your lockdown measures were authoritarian and wrong?"
Asked Callum Smiles, a reporter at Vox Populi, to Justin Trudeau on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
He was met with silence.
Smiles followed the former Prime Minister across the streets of Davos, presumably after Trudeau had exited the WEF event centre.
Smiles continued to press Trudeau with more questions likely on many Canadians' minds.
Here are some of the highlights...
"Even though we now know that the lockdown measures in Canada were wrong — do you want an opportunity to at least admit that and say sorry to those who were affected?" asked Smiles
Smiles was referring to a recent approval by the Federal Court of Appeal in Canada that stated the 2022 Emergencies act, invoked by Trudeau's government in response to the Freedom Convoy protests, was not legally justified.
The court came to this decision unanimously.
Smiles' questions again went unanswered, as Trudeau kept walking and smiling.
"It's ok to get things wrong, as long as you admit as much when you get the opportunity — do you not want to take that opportunity?" continued Smiles.
Trudeau then did respond, saying, "It's a deliberate choice not to talk to you," referring to Smiles.
Smiles then asked Trudeau, "You started smirking when I asked you a question about the fundamental human rights of those who didn't want to get vaccinated, yet some people have died because of this [getting vaccinated] is that really a smirking matter?'
"Pushing disinformation the way you have is irresponsible," Trudeau responded.
This is where the interview ended — as a man walking with Trudeau cuts Smiles off, stating Smiles was "looking for a story."