Booster shots

Justin Trudeau said the best way to stay healthy— and to stay in the game— is to keep your COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau published a video comparing COVID-19 booster shots to protective hockey gear. 

“COVID-19 vaccines got us back in the game,” said the narrator in a Monday video. “But Omicron changed the rules.” 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

What vaccine, there isn't a vaccine against Covid, there are only therapeutic aids. What they refer to as a vaccine isn't a vaccine. It doesn't prevent virus transmission or prevent people from getting sick with Covid. So why do they insist on calling it a vaccine and why are most people in hospital now mostly the vaccinated? Simply put, its not a vaccine and it doesn't work. The best protection against Covid is natural immunity, but big pharma and their government backers don't want people to know about natural immunity.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well Justin Castro got one thing right, a goalie mask will work just a swell at stopping Covid as the a face diaper will. I really think Justin Castro thinks we are all as stupid as he is.

Report Add Reply
mike4
mike4

Did they really use a right handed shooter using a left handed stick? LOL tell me this video was made in Davos without telling me it was made in Davos.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.