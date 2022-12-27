Prime Minister Justin Trudeau published a video comparing COVID-19 booster shots to protective hockey gear.
“COVID-19 vaccines got us back in the game,” said the narrator in a Monday video. “But Omicron changed the rules.”
The best way to stay healthy – and to stay in the game – is to keep your COVID-19 vaccinations up to date. If you’re due for one of your shots, click here and find where and when you can get it: https://t.co/bIkQIX6btP pic.twitter.com/E7H1NC13js— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 26, 2022
The video shows a hockey goalie take off his helmet and drop it to the ground.
A group of hockey players wearing jerseys with COVID-19 on the back and roller blades move towards him. He looks nervous, grimacing as they move closer.
One of the hockey players winds up to shoot the puck and hits it. The scene freezes except for the goalie.
He goes around the puck and skates towards the shooter. The narrator says now it is “important to maintain protection.”
The video flashes to the goalie putting on another helmet. This scene unfreezes, and the puck hits his visor.
The puck lands in a puddle below him, with it reading "boost your defences." The narrator says all people know “the game is not over.”
“Keep up to date on your vaccination to stay in the game,” he said.
Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi said Trudeau should let people enjoy the holidays.
“Can you stop pushing this crap?” said Bachouchi.
Man let us enjoy holidays. Can you stop pushing this crap?— Kamil Bachouchi 🇨🇦 (@Kam_Bach) December 26, 2022
True North contributor Elie Cantin-Nantel said this video implies the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and asks people to take booster shots.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you a third cringe video from the Trudeau government,” said Cantin-Nantel.
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you a third cringe video from the Trudeau government. In this one, they imply that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and ask Canadians to #getboosted. https://t.co/mWIDPKExRl— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) December 26, 2022
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra successfully completed his mission on Friday to allow Santa Claus to enter Canada's airspace to deliver Christmas gifts.
"Omar, it's time," said Trudeau.
The video starts off with Trudeau walking into a space and looking at his watch. He calls Alghabra on his cellphone.
🎅🎄Santa, it’s time. Will my mission to authorize Santa in the Canadian airspace be successful? Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/kNkyf2ElMK— Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) December 23, 2022
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam spoke with Mrs. Claus over the phone on Wednesday, where the pair encouraged children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Every child in Canada has definitely earned a place on the nice list,” said Tam.
"It's been a tough season, with lots of viruses making people sick."
Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 21, 2022
What vaccine, there isn't a vaccine against Covid, there are only therapeutic aids. What they refer to as a vaccine isn't a vaccine. It doesn't prevent virus transmission or prevent people from getting sick with Covid. So why do they insist on calling it a vaccine and why are most people in hospital now mostly the vaccinated? Simply put, its not a vaccine and it doesn't work. The best protection against Covid is natural immunity, but big pharma and their government backers don't want people to know about natural immunity.
Well Justin Castro got one thing right, a goalie mask will work just a swell at stopping Covid as the a face diaper will. I really think Justin Castro thinks we are all as stupid as he is.
Did they really use a right handed shooter using a left handed stick? LOL tell me this video was made in Davos without telling me it was made in Davos.
