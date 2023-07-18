Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half brother, Kyle Kemper, claims the RCMP destroys evidence in cases it does not want to investigate.
“That’s such a signal of massive corruption,” said Kemper in a Monday interview on Demonstrably Unjustified.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“So who can actually do that investigation?”
Check out our teaser clip with Kyle Kemper, the brother of Justin Trudeau who sat down with us to talk about the RCMP neglecting their duty to conduct proper investigations into the government & some potential solutionsLook for the full interview to be released on July 24th pic.twitter.com/TQprSXTPDr— PoliceOnGuardForThee (@PoliceOnGuard) July 17, 2023
Kemper asked who holds the RCMP accountable.
Demonstrably Unjustified host Chris Vandenbos responded by saying it “should be driven by the people that go to their MPs and say this is a massive issue.” These people should demand an independent inquiry.
“People have said would you ever go back to policing,” said Vandenbos.
“I’d go back to policing for that.”
If the government started an independent inquiry by the people and had MPs act, Vandenbos said he knows “a crew of thousands of officers that have integrity, that stood by their oath the last three years.”
These officers could conduct a proper investigation to find out where the RCMP’s spending went and who made decisions contrary to the interests of Canadians.
“We can actually get some accountable within that agency and our government,” he said.
Kemper said in 2022 his world view shifted when he discovered Bitcoin.
"It started my journey, and I had a great awakening to that," he said.
"Because prior to that, I would say one of the really pivotal moments in my life was 9/11."
The RCMP denied it was investigating the Canadian government over the SNC-Lavalin scandal on June 19, hours after an access to information and privacy (ATIP) request indicating the opposite was published.
“In response to numerous media reports, the RCMP can confirm it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the trial of SNC Lavalin,” said the RCMP.
In response to numerous media reports, the RCMP can confirm it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the trial of SNC Lavalin.— RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) June 19, 2023
It followed up by saying the ATIP request was sent using information available at the time. Its Sensitive and International Investigations Unit conducted an assessment pertaining to these allegations.
The RCMP could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
(7) comments
HAHAHA! OMG, talk about living in a glass house throwing stones. How about his (half) brother, Herr Trudeau - even more corrupt than Mulroney (although Mulroney was discrete about it). These Trudeaus really live in bubbles.
As much as I agree with Chris's intent to make any RCMP members accountable for not standing by their oath, I believe any true independent investigation MUST start with a total gut job of our so called justice System. This system has allowed itself to become puppets to undemocratic ( dictorial ) government influence, who intern expose our frontline forces into no win situations. Accountability / leadership must be top down. Anyone, our blackfaced, trust funded wonder child included, must not be given just a slap on the wrist as they go out the door, for with all the hurt & harm they have knowingly caused, TRUE justice must be dealt if one is to hope for any public respect of said system.
I’m beyond having any trust in any police force, RCMP or City, never forget how the Calgary and Edmonton police treated citizens during Covid, sure not all cops where bad, but no more than a hand full across the nation stood up for what was right, the vast majority of cops showed their true selves then, they acted like brutal gestapo, treated people horrifically, abused their rights and freedoms. They did it in Slave lake, they did it in High River, they did it during Covid, and they will do it again if the opportunity is give. To them.
Every single RCMP officer that was silent during the mandates is either a slimy, corrupt paycheque collector or a Pfizer loving, science-trusting, vaxtard.
nothing about him surprises me any more..more evil than PET
Just as Hitler had his SS
Trudeau has his RCMP
While Canadians slept this is the nightmare we woke up into
Canada is a cesspool of corruption
I agree 100%
