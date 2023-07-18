Kyle Kemper

Justin Trudeau's half brother Kyle Kemper sat down with Police on Guard to talk about the RCMP neglecting their duty to conduct proper investigations into the government and some potential solutions

 Courtesy Police on Guard/Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half brother, Kyle Kemper, claims the RCMP destroys evidence in cases it does not want to investigate. 

“That’s such a signal of massive corruption,” said Kemper in a Monday interview on Demonstrably Unjustified

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

guest1019
guest1019

HAHAHA! OMG, talk about living in a glass house throwing stones. How about his (half) brother, Herr Trudeau - even more corrupt than Mulroney (although Mulroney was discrete about it). These Trudeaus really live in bubbles.

gtkeough
gtkeough

As much as I agree with Chris's intent to make any RCMP members accountable for not standing by their oath, I believe any true independent investigation MUST start with a total gut job of our so called justice System. This system has allowed itself to become puppets to undemocratic ( dictorial ) government influence, who intern expose our frontline forces into no win situations. Accountability / leadership must be top down. Anyone, our blackfaced, trust funded wonder child included, must not be given just a slap on the wrist as they go out the door, for with all the hurt & harm they have knowingly caused, TRUE justice must be dealt if one is to hope for any public respect of said system.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m beyond having any trust in any police force, RCMP or City, never forget how the Calgary and Edmonton police treated citizens during Covid, sure not all cops where bad, but no more than a hand full across the nation stood up for what was right, the vast majority of cops showed their true selves then, they acted like brutal gestapo, treated people horrifically, abused their rights and freedoms. They did it in Slave lake, they did it in High River, they did it during Covid, and they will do it again if the opportunity is give. To them.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Every single RCMP officer that was silent during the mandates is either a slimy, corrupt paycheque collector or a Pfizer loving, science-trusting, vaxtard.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

nothing about him surprises me any more..more evil than PET

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just as Hitler had his SS

Trudeau has his RCMP

While Canadians slept this is the nightmare we woke up into

Canada is a cesspool of corruption

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

I agree 100%

