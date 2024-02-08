WATCH: Trudeau says Canadians don't want to be great again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that Canadians did not share Pierre Poilievre's desire to make Canada great again.The statement was made Tuesday."What we hear from the leader of the opposition is under the previous Conservative government, everything was perfect," Trudeau explained, prompting modest applause from Opposition benches."And what he is proposing to do is to make Canada great again. That is not what Canadians want."The faux pas prompted the following tweet from Canada Proud..The clip, already viewed more than 100,000 times prompted wry responses in the Twitterverse."Maybe he doesn't but I do. This statement he made should live in infamy. What a blunder," wrote Mike Scholz, starting with a clown emoji."He is certainly living proof of his theory," said Grey Matter Podcast."I cannot believe he said that. Oh wait it's Justin, yes I can," said Ms. Jacquie."Pierre doesn't need to do anything. Justin is doing all the work for him," wrote Lloyd Wilson."Can somebody please call an election," asked Erik Donnelly.Poilievre challenged Trudeau's record."Before this Prime Minister, we didn't have masses of military members living in tent cities, Mr. Speaker. They could put a roof overhead. In fact we didn't have 30 tent cities in Halifax. We didn't have two million people lined up at food banks in lines that are reminiscent of the Great Depression. We didn't have young people forced to wait till they're age 40 to get a home. The good news is life was not like this before this prime minister and it won't be like this after he's gone."Trudeau seemed to suggest Poilievre was a northern echo of Donald Trump, given the former president's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again.""Why doesn't he just say it straight out, Mr. Speaker? He's planning to make Canada great again. The reality is, Mr. Speaker, Canada is great. Canada is the greatest country in the world. And yes there are challenges, and that's why we're stepping up to invest."Poilievre did not agree."That's what the prime minister has to say to the two million people lined up around street corners clamouring for the food back after eight years, that things are just going great. To the people in Montreal who have seen their rent quadruple after his eight years, life is just great for them too. To the Torontonians who have to spend 25 years now saving up on the average home, he says things are just great.""How can he possibly fix the misery he caused if he can't even realize that it's right in front of his face?"