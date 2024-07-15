WATCH: Trudeau says carbon rebates sent ‘unless you pollute an awful lot every day’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said most Canadians will receive a carbon tax rebate Monday — except for some provinces, territories, and those who pollute “an awful lot every day.” Tax-filing Canadians excluding British Columbians, Quebecers, and people from the territories will be receiving a carbon tax rebate through direct deposit or in the mail on Monday. The payments are expected to be dispersed four times a year. Trudeau in a video posted to social media touting his government’s carbon tax rebates urged Canadians to “check your bank account.”“If you live in one of these provinces and file your taxes, you receive the Canada carbon rebate today,” the prime minister exclaimed. “Unless you pollute an awful lot every day, chances are you just received more money than you pay out with the price of pollution.” .The Trudeau Liberals say the carbon tax rebate, or the “climate action incentive,” is meant to offset fuel costs to Canadians as they push the ever-increasing federally imposed carbon tax. The first payment was in April, and the next payments are scheduled for October and January. The amount of the rebates are based on where in the country people live, their marital situation and how much the Government of Canada collects in carbon taxes from each province. The quarterly amount can range from $95 for a single person in New Brunswick, to upwards of $450 for a family in Alberta. Canadians who are expecting a carbon tax rebate but do not receive one within 10 days should contact the Canada Revenue Agency.