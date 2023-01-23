Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of ParlVu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Monday that the contracting for the controversial ArriveCAN app was "highly illogical and inefficient."

He said Canada's top public servant has been asked to look into the government's procurement process.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.

(5) comments

Goose
Goose

More self projection.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

He never hesitates to throw his own friends under the bus. The left eat their own.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Someone please rid us of this fkn child demon

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Everything about this liberal government is "highly illogical and inefficient".

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"That's the exact question I just asked of the public service,"

Ya... I'm sure you did. Whoever got contracts are liberal insiders to the nth degree - count on it. Everyone step up to the trough, the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher is filling it with a firehose.

Report Add Reply

