Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while he did not force anyone to take COVID-19 vaccines, he “chose to make sure all of the incentives and all of the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”
“And that’s exactly what they did,” said Trudeau in a Monday video.
“We got vaccinated to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries.”
The video starts off with Trudeau saying scientists, medical experts, and researchers understood vaccination would end the COVID-19 pandemic. He added Canada’s high vaccination rate made it have a less deadly pandemic than most other countries.
While many people nodded with him as he spoke, he said the comments section on the livestream is likely filling up with angry remarks.
“And we have to figure out how to continue to protect those people, because my job as prime minister is to keep people alive and keep people safe and keep democracy going whether or not they choose to believe that’s what I’m doing or not,” he said.
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier mocked Trudeau for being intolerant.
“Right, he did not ‘force’ anyone to get vaccinated; he only unjustly fired them, financially attacked them, persecuted them, insulted them, denied them basic rights, prevented them from travelling, etc,” said Bernier.
Right, he did not “force” anyone to get vaccinated; he only unjustly fired them, financially attacked them, persecuted them, insulted them, denied them basic rights, prevented them from travelling, etc. So tolerant. https://t.co/GQD8J7CtN5
Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tom Marazzo called Trudeau “a truly delusional, narcissistic, vile leader of Canada we constantly have to listen to.”
“An honourable person, which he clearly is not, would step down immediately,” said Marazzo.
“But he won’t.”
What a truly, delusional, narcissistic, vile leader of Canada, we constantly have to listen to. An honourable person, which he clearly is not, would step down immediately. But he won’t. Canada should not be expected to continue with this man as our Prime Minister. https://t.co/OuGrVRlES0
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(13) comments
Spanky is never wrong. His brilliance shines like a thousand suns. All hail Dear Leader!
I think the thing people don't get about this clown is that his intelligence level is low. Couple that with a dash of mental issues and unlimited power. That... is a recipe for disaster.
Murdering b*****d!
Trudeau is a war criminal with no shame. My staff were seriously injured, my customers died and we had to cancel jobs, my good buddy is dying as we speak from blood clots in her brain after taking 4 "vaccines". Absolute trash and I pray to God almighty he gets what's coming.
WHAT a complete hypocrite. Everything he has spouted recently is a break from reality / the provable truth. Just a liar. And this is what is running our eastern elected government.
Weasel words from a weasel. Technically he is correct, he didnt force any one to get vaccinated, but if you wanted to work, eat, travel keep your job, not have your bank account seized, be denigrated by your own government, if you allowed corporations to fire you because you didn’t follow the Liberal vaccine policy, Justin Castro made it abundantly clear you needed to do what he “recommended” we do. The MSM and liberal sheep will repeat his mantra over and over now, the Fueher has given them the talking point, and they will run with it now.
Just looking at him angers me .... lies, lies AND MORE LIES!
I feel the same, when I see a video on YouTube of Question period, my blood boils when that dictator stands up and tells lies, nothing coming out of his mouth is true, and he never answers a question.
When I was young (60 years ago) I was the ulitmate proud Canadian. Then the first Trudeau happened, then an endless procession of crooked authoritarian Quebecois PMs, and NOW... (drum roll) THIS lying P.O.S. Now I can't even listen to the national anthem before a hockey game. I'm out. I'm "The West Only" from here on out. The can NOT fix this.
..."keep democracy going" if you replaced democracy with "communist dictatorship" then that sentence would make sense JT.
PersonOne is correct, JT is not seeing reality at all. And the scary thing is that there are still to this day, people that believe what he says!! HOW??
Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime are sleep walking Canadians through early 1930s Germany. It is chilling to think 1939 is only a few years away.
He is not seeing reality at all. This is very concerning, he seems to have his own personal experience going on, and it is not what most Canadians seem to be experiencing.
Justin Castro never was mentally stable, his ego is so huge he believes he is loved, he is delusional at best, a psychopath more likely, the real Castro has been hidden by the MSM, but every once in a while it appears in bursts of anger and revenge at anyone who ever questions him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.