Justin Trudeau

Trudeau said he did not force anyone to get vaccinated and added he knows some people disagree with him.

 Courtesy Noe Chartier/Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while he did not force anyone to take COVID-19 vaccines, he “chose to make sure all of the incentives and all of the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.” 

“And that’s exactly what they did,” said Trudeau in a Monday video. 

(13) comments

free the west
free the west

Spanky is never wrong. His brilliance shines like a thousand suns. All hail Dear Leader!

True-Bruit
True-Bruit

I think the thing people don't get about this clown is that his intelligence level is low. Couple that with a dash of mental issues and unlimited power. That... is a recipe for disaster.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Murdering b*****d!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Trudeau is a war criminal with no shame. My staff were seriously injured, my customers died and we had to cancel jobs, my good buddy is dying as we speak from blood clots in her brain after taking 4 "vaccines". Absolute trash and I pray to God almighty he gets what's coming.

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

WHAT a complete hypocrite. Everything he has spouted recently is a break from reality / the provable truth. Just a liar. And this is what is running our eastern elected government.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Weasel words from a weasel. Technically he is correct, he didnt force any one to get vaccinated, but if you wanted to work, eat, travel keep your job, not have your bank account seized, be denigrated by your own government, if you allowed corporations to fire you because you didn’t follow the Liberal vaccine policy, Justin Castro made it abundantly clear you needed to do what he “recommended” we do. The MSM and liberal sheep will repeat his mantra over and over now, the Fueher has given them the talking point, and they will run with it now.

BG Manning
BG Manning

Just looking at him angers me .... lies, lies AND MORE LIES!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I feel the same, when I see a video on YouTube of Question period, my blood boils when that dictator stands up and tells lies, nothing coming out of his mouth is true, and he never answers a question.

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

When I was young (60 years ago) I was the ulitmate proud Canadian. Then the first Trudeau happened, then an endless procession of crooked authoritarian Quebecois PMs, and NOW... (drum roll) THIS lying P.O.S. Now I can't even listen to the national anthem before a hockey game. I'm out. I'm "The West Only" from here on out. The can NOT fix this.

CN
CN

..."keep democracy going" if you replaced democracy with "communist dictatorship" then that sentence would make sense JT.

PersonOne is correct, JT is not seeing reality at all. And the scary thing is that there are still to this day, people that believe what he says!! HOW??

guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime are sleep walking Canadians through early 1930s Germany. It is chilling to think 1939 is only a few years away.

PersonOne
PersonOne

He is not seeing reality at all. This is very concerning, he seems to have his own personal experience going on, and it is not what most Canadians seem to be experiencing.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro never was mentally stable, his ego is so huge he believes he is loved, he is delusional at best, a psychopath more likely, the real Castro has been hidden by the MSM, but every once in a while it appears in bursts of anger and revenge at anyone who ever questions him.

