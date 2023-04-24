Justin Trudeau

The Canadian government is proudly pro-choice. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is pro-choice and will not change its mind on abortion. 

“So I wanted to take a moment right now to emphasize that our government will always stand up and take action to protect access to reproductive health services,” said Trudeau in a video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

“You told millions of Canadians what to do with their bodies last year and apparently can't define the word woman so it's a little hard to take you seriously here,” said Murphy. [angry] It's difficult to take him seriously about anything!

PersonOne
PersonOne

Except for vaccines. Or who you support for government.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Maybe he meant they will always be dictatorial and east biased??

Big10-4
Big10-4

Pro choice? My a**, look at all the c-r-a-p policies he's forcing on tax payers, no choice!!

dieraci13
dieraci13

The liberals, conservative, greens and ndp all support murdering children in the womb, grooming children via drag queen story hour, and silencing any who stand against this evil. We deserve the reckoning coming our way by allowing these godless fools to run our society

