“This girl did not deserve to die,” said Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) President Jeff Gunnarson.
CLC launched a petition calling on Health Canada to ban Mifegymiso. The petition received 1,300 signatures in one day.
Trudeau said the Canadian government is working with partners across the country to ensure better access to safe, inclusive reproductive health services. He added it is holding provinces to account for not delivering on their obligations.
When a Conservative MP brought forward a bill in the House of Commons to restrict abortion access in 2021, Liberals voted it down.
Trudeau concluded by saying with attacks on reproductive rights around the world, “it’s really important that we not take things for granted; that we continue to stand up unequivocally.”
“So let me be very clear,” he said.
“This government will never tell a woman what to do with her body.”
Feminist Current publisher Meghan Murphy accused Trudeau of being a hypocrite.
“You told millions of Canadians what to do with their bodies last year and apparently can't define the word woman so it's a little hard to take you seriously here,” said Murphy.
