Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is heartbreaking people are seeking medical assistance in dying (MAiD) because of the cost of living increasing. 

“It deepens my resolve to be there for people,” said Trudeau in a Tuesday video. 

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

How ironic, Trudeau calls it ironic that people are looking for MAiD due to Justinflation. Yet he is the idiot that is creating the inflation and refuses to do anything about it. The biggest cause of his inflation is taxes and spending, neither of which his government is willing to do anything about. He won't eliminate or suspend the carbon tax, instead chooses to triple down on it. He continues to spend at an incredible rate, yet claims that they are spending less. Yet when they could have a smaller deficit due to less spending in certain areas or higher revenue they just introduce more spending for money unspent from the budget. It is time to cut spending and taxes by cutting this incompetent government.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Wish someone would “suicide” him

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Trudeau's stepping up when all we want is for him to step down.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Ah, but the Prime Mistake of Canaduh, IS doing something about inflation! He's flown with his family to Jamaica, mon. He'll spend the week lying in the sun, contemplating the final solution to the question of the poor and of Christians, all the while quaffing plenty of Jamaican Rum Punch! He can relate to the poor, fer shur!

(/sarcasm)

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The manchild Justin Castro is such a condescending jerk. He speaks in nothing but platitudes, and has no idea what they mean or what he even says. “We will continue to step up for Canadians” WTF does that even mean? He speaks and then jump into a jet to take

Off on vacation, all the while, thousands upon thousands are without power in many parts of the Country, many more a stuck in foreign countries do to bad weather, but he is safe and sound on a beach somewhere. He might as well said “I feel for all those poor

People who can’t eat or heat their homes, and for those veterans who are asking for

More than I can give, this is why we expanded the MAID system, so we can put you

Out of the misery that I, your glorious leader, created”. There has been no politician, and this includes his communist step dad Pierre, that I despise more than this manchild moron.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

And the Liberal voting useful idiot: “see, it’s all cause of Russia and it’s worse elsewhere and Trudeau is stepping up. So there!”

