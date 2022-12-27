Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is heartbreaking people are seeking medical assistance in dying (MAiD) because of the cost of living increasing.
“It deepens my resolve to be there for people,” said Trudeau in a Tuesday video.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is heartbreaking people are seeking medical assistance in dying (MAiD) because of the cost of living increasing.
“It deepens my resolve to be there for people,” said Trudeau in a Tuesday video.
The video mocks Trudeau by flashing to a story about him taking a vacation to Jamaica with his family during Christmas. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion plays in the background on a screechy recorder.
Trudeau is vile. pic.twitter.com/wYbLgojs6T— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) December 27, 2022
The video starts off with Global News host Dawna Friesen asking Trudeau about the cost of living. Friesen acknowledged Canada is experiencing high inflation and interest rates.
“It’s causing such hardship for people in this country,” said Friesen.
Inflation in Canada was at 6.8% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 6.9% gain in October, according to Wednesday data from Statistics Canada.
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October. Slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.
Food prices went up by 11.4% in November, compared to this time last year. Food inflation remained broad-based, with grocery prices rising at a faster rate than every other item every month for the past year.
Friesen played Trudeau a segment of Mississauga Food Bank CEO Meghan Nicholls saying people are approaching her about MAiD because of high inflation.
“When I say that this is an emergency in the community, people who are living at the bottom income percentile in our community are talking to us now about taking their own lives because it’s too hard to be poor any longer,” said Nicholls.
Friesen said this segment stunned her. Trudeau said yes.
He called inflation "a global phenomenon." He said it is linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supply chain problems, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trudeau went on to say the fact that inflation is hitting Canada less than other countries is not "even a tiny bit of reassurance to any family whose visiting a food bank for the first time or losing hope like that."
"And that's why we had to step up," he said. "And we will continue to step up."
The Canadian government said on December 15 the expansion of the MAiD program to people with mental illnesses might be delayed. MAiD was set to be expanded in March.
"We have heard concerns of Canadians and experts about whether the healthcare system will be ready to accommodate MAID requests for persons whose sole medical condition is a mental illness," said Justice Minister David Lametti.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(6) comments
How ironic, Trudeau calls it ironic that people are looking for MAiD due to Justinflation. Yet he is the idiot that is creating the inflation and refuses to do anything about it. The biggest cause of his inflation is taxes and spending, neither of which his government is willing to do anything about. He won't eliminate or suspend the carbon tax, instead chooses to triple down on it. He continues to spend at an incredible rate, yet claims that they are spending less. Yet when they could have a smaller deficit due to less spending in certain areas or higher revenue they just introduce more spending for money unspent from the budget. It is time to cut spending and taxes by cutting this incompetent government.
Wish someone would “suicide” him
Trudeau's stepping up when all we want is for him to step down.
Ah, but the Prime Mistake of Canaduh, IS doing something about inflation! He's flown with his family to Jamaica, mon. He'll spend the week lying in the sun, contemplating the final solution to the question of the poor and of Christians, all the while quaffing plenty of Jamaican Rum Punch! He can relate to the poor, fer shur!
(/sarcasm)
The manchild Justin Castro is such a condescending jerk. He speaks in nothing but platitudes, and has no idea what they mean or what he even says. “We will continue to step up for Canadians” WTF does that even mean? He speaks and then jump into a jet to take
Off on vacation, all the while, thousands upon thousands are without power in many parts of the Country, many more a stuck in foreign countries do to bad weather, but he is safe and sound on a beach somewhere. He might as well said “I feel for all those poor
People who can’t eat or heat their homes, and for those veterans who are asking for
More than I can give, this is why we expanded the MAID system, so we can put you
Out of the misery that I, your glorious leader, created”. There has been no politician, and this includes his communist step dad Pierre, that I despise more than this manchild moron.
And the Liberal voting useful idiot: “see, it’s all cause of Russia and it’s worse elsewhere and Trudeau is stepping up. So there!”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.