WATCH: Trudeau says solution to AI taking jobs — higher income taxes

Canada's former Prime Minister has a unique idea about how to solve the issue of AI taking over certain jobs — through wealth distribution. Justin Trudeau, speaking at the CNBC Converge Live conference in Singapore in late April, gave his opinion on what he believes is the best option for professions potentially having their jobs eliminated due to AI.He says to be able to "support people on the wealth generation without being a part of the wealth generation," there should be higher income taxes on the wealthy."The corporate world is going to have to realize that if they don't start stepping up and realizing there is a limit — in terms of how much individual wealth we can get," he stated before an audience..He goes on to say instead of suffering income loss, if employees' jobs get taken by AI — high income earners should be taxed more to ensure those who make less or are laid off get paid more. "If you as an accountant are about to be downsized from five days a week to three days a week because of AI, we're still going to be able to pay for five days a week.""Or we're still going to be able to pay you for seven days a week because there is that much wealth created by AI."Trudeau claims this "tax base" will cover the income lost to AI — but whether he means to tax both corporations, high income earners, or both more is unknown. .While Trudeau advocates for higher income taxes, and argues that there should be a "limit" to the wealth people earn, Trudeau himself has a net worth that Yahoo News reports is speculated to be around $95 million.This reportedly comes from a combination of his salary as a former MP and PM, speaking fees, investments, real estate, and his inheritance. His speaking fees cost $100,000 or more per appearance, as reported by the National Post.Not to mention Trudeau's MP pension which will be given to him in less than a year when he turns 55, providing him with an annual sum of $141,000..Trudeau also has a trust fund — which, according to Global News, was worth $1.2 million in 2013.