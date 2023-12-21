WATCH: Trudeau threatens to pull ‘support for a Jewish state'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Israel’s “short-term” actions could result in the withdrawal of “support for a Jewish state” from Canada and other allied nations. Trudeau’s Liberal government voted in favour of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Islamic extremist terrorist group leading the Palestinian government that holds the doctrine all Jews must be destroyed. Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and there has been a brutal war in the Middle East since. Trudeau told CBC Canada and Israel’s other “strongest friends” are becoming “increasingly concerned” with Israel’s war tactics and threatened to pull support for Israel existing as a nation. “The voices from Israel’s strongest friends, like Canada, like Australia, especially like the United States, that are becoming increasingly concerned, that, as we have been for a long time, that the short-term actions being taken by Israel are actually putting at risk the long-term safety and even support for a Jewish state into the future,” Trudeau said in an interview published Thursday. “These are things that have always worried us and that is why fighting against antisemitism at home and around the world, bringing together humanitarian aid into Gaza, showing an absolute understanding that, yes, Israel has the right and the responsibility to defend itself, but it has to be doing so in ways that is careful around the impact on civilians,” he added.