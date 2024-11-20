WATCH: Trudeau to Poilievre — 'GOTCHA!' brags 20 MPs tried to oust him

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period Wednesday taunted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for dissent within his caucus — to which Trudeau tried to frame that as a good thing. "The prime minister has 20 caucus members that have signed a letter that they're ready to fire him. And why wouldn't they?"Trudeau replied: "The leader of the opposition just made the very clear point that MPs on this side of the House are free to share their opinions publicly, even if they are ones that others disagree with — "He was interrupted by heckling in the House, and Speaker Greg Fergus had to call for order several times before Trudeau could continue."In the minds of Conservatives, we just saw a bit gotcha moment, where I admitted Liberal MPs are free to speak their minds and voice their opinions," said the PM."That was astonishing to the members of the Conservative party, 'cause they're not allowed to do that!""Order!" hollered Fergus."Freedom!" yelled some MPs.