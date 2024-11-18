WATCH: Trudeau wants families to prioritize climate change over feeding their kids

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people shouldn’t deprioritize saving the environment, even when they’re in “short-term survival” mode trying to put food on the table for their families. Trudeau, speaking at a Global Citizen conference at the G20 summit in Brazil Sunday evening, touted his government’s carbon tax and said more countries need to take climate change more seriously..Trudeau at G20 in Brazil pushing carbon tax, meeting with Biden, Starmer, Meloni .“It’s really, really easy … to say okay, let’s put climate change as a slightly lower priority” when families are worried about how to “pay the rent this month” and how to “buy groceries for my kids,” said Trudeau. “We can’t do that around climate change,” he admonished. The prime minister went on to blame the public for speaking out against the Liberals’ costly climate policies. “And unfortunately, we have an awful lot of public amplification of the kind of narrative that is directly opposed to that,” said Trudeau. .‘PAINFUL FOR CANADIANS’: Former federal bank governor warns of carbon tax downfall