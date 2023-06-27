Former US president Donald Trump boasted about possessing classified memos about Iran to a group of people, one of whom secretly recorded the event.
“See as president I could have declassified it,” said Trump in a Monday video.
“Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
The Trump audio:"See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret.""Now we have a problem," a staffer responds. pic.twitter.com/ftNqOTnfZn— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 27, 2023
Trump said there are people after him. The staffer responds by saying the 2020 Iran plane crash was a coup against him.
The 2020 Iran plane crash saw Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 being shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after takeoff, killing all 176 passengers and crew onboard.
Missiles were fired at the aircraft by the IRGC amidst heightened tensions between Iran and the US. The incident happened five days after the US carried out the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and some hours after Iran retaliated with Operation Martyr Soleimani.
Iranian authorities denied having any responsibility for the Ukraine International Airlines' crash, but investigations by various intelligence agencies revealed it had been struck by two surface-to-air missiles.
The staffer acknowledged US joint chief of staff Mark Milley was saying his former boss wanted a coup against Iran, but it was the politicians were trying to do that before he was elected.
With Milley, Trump said he would show the staffer an example. He shuffles papers, complaining about the joint chief of staff saying he wanted to attack Iran.
He finds the document, which was what the US Department of Defense and Milley presented him.
Trump said this was not done by him, as he had been presented long documents about Iran.
After showing off the document, he goes back to shuffling papers and finds another.
“Oh my gosh,” said an unidentified speaker.
He found another document and asks if it is amazing. This wins his case against Milley.
The staffer agrees with him, and he said these documents are confidential.
“Hillary [Clinton] would print that out all the time, you know,” she said.
Trump said Clinton would send the documents.
If she had those documents, he said she would “send it to Anthony Weiner," which leads to multiple people laughing and saying yes.
He called Weiner a pervert. The staffer said he should print more.
Weiner was the husband to former Clinton aide Huma Abedin when he was caught sexting with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina in 2016.
This ordeal prompted a criminal investigation, and his laptop was seized. Emails which were pertinent to Clinton's email controversy were discovered on it.
This motivated former FBI director James Comey to reopen the investigation into her 11 days before the US election. She attributed this reopening to one of the reasons why she lost the election
Trump was thinking back to these documents because the staffer and him were talking about.
Milley was going around and saying he wanted to attack Iran. He said this was “done by the military and given to me.”
While the documents were classified, he said he thinks he could show these people them, but she believes there might be a problem with them.
He asks if they are interesting, and she said yes.
Trump concluded by saying they are so cool.
“I mean, it’s so, look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me,” he said.
Trump was indicted in federal court in Miami in connection with classified government documents he retained after leaving the White House on June 8.
“The corrupt [Joe] Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” he said.
“We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”
(1) comment
What's the big deal? As a former President, he was allowed to bring documents with him. That he brags about it may be a character issue but certainly not illegal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.