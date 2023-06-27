Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump spoke with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Former US president Donald Trump boasted about possessing classified memos about Iran to a group of people, one of whom secretly recorded the event. 

“See as president I could have declassified it,” said Trump in a Monday video. 

