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WATCH: Trump says Canadian leaders are being taught a lesson

President praises Wayne Gretzky, claims 400% farm tariffs and says Lake Ontario is now Lake America.
Trump made the remarks during a Hispanic Heritage Month reception
Trump made the remarks during a Hispanic Heritage Month receptionIllustration
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