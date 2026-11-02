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WATCH: Trump says Keystone XL pipeline could be part of US-Canada trade deal

US President Donald Trump has said his administration has a “concept” of a new trade deal with Canada and the Keystone XL pipeline could be part of it.
US President Donald Trump has said his administration has a “concept” of a new trade deal with Canada and the Keystone XL pipeline could be part of it.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Donald Trump
Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Pipeline
Tc Energy
Mark Carney
Keystone Xl
Oil Pipeline
Keystone
Canada US trade
South Bow
US trade war
Bridger Pipeline LLC
prairie connector