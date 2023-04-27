Tucker Carlson
Courtesy Media Matters/Twitter

Tucker Carlson posted a two-minute video on Twitter discussing a lack of honest political discussions in the media, but did not explain why he lost his job at Fox News just two days prior.

The video was posted on Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m. EST, around the same time his Fox News show usually started.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

55 million views on that Twitter post. Wooooooooo

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

WS is scared to report accurately about Tucker. Facts are, Tucker destroyed the Fake-information all over msm about what happened on Jan 6. Jan 6 was a staged event. Tucker did a week of stories about this. There was no coverage about this in Canada! Hmmmmm. Chuck Shoemer stood up in the US Senate and Told fox, fire Tucker. So they did. US Alternative media says Tucker is still getting paid by Fox, just as long as he stays silent on all controversial issues. Tucker leaving Fox will hurt Fox big time. MAGA republicans will stop watching Fox now. Fox rating will drop 20%. LOL.

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Go get ‘em Tucker!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Tucker got more views then all other evening "news" shows combined. This is a total disaster for Fake Fox News. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 This is Barbara Streisand Effect on steriods.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.