Carlson said some individuals are nice and some are hilarious, but you only notice “when you step away from the noise for a few days.”
“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” said Carlson.
“They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”
Fox News fired its most-watched news personality on Monday without providing any explanation.
This happened less than a week after Fox settled a lawsuit about spreading misinformation about the 2020 US presidential election.
The reason behind the unexpected termination of Carlson by Fox’s leadership, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, remains unknown.
On Wednesday, some media reports suggested the reason could be related to information discovered during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit that was redacted in court documents.
The New York Times said that private messages sent by Carlson with “highly offensive and crude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox's decision to “part ways.”
Two media outlets, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, said one redacted message included a derogatory term aimed at a “senior” Fox executive. Neither outlet cited their sources or the individuals providing information.
During his Twitter message, Carlson wore a suit and tie.
Although he did not mention Fox, it was similar to the speeches he used to give on the network for the past six years.
In his speech, he spoke about “the people in charge” who are causing harm to the country.
He also mentioned the media and political parties do not allow debates on important topics such as war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, and corporate power.
“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” said Carlson.
“There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
4 comments
55 million views on that Twitter post. Wooooooooo
WS is scared to report accurately about Tucker. Facts are, Tucker destroyed the Fake-information all over msm about what happened on Jan 6. Jan 6 was a staged event. Tucker did a week of stories about this. There was no coverage about this in Canada! Hmmmmm. Chuck Shoemer stood up in the US Senate and Told fox, fire Tucker. So they did. US Alternative media says Tucker is still getting paid by Fox, just as long as he stays silent on all controversial issues. Tucker leaving Fox will hurt Fox big time. MAGA republicans will stop watching Fox now. Fox rating will drop 20%. LOL.
Go get ‘em Tucker!
Tucker got more views then all other evening "news" shows combined. This is a total disaster for Fake Fox News. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 This is Barbara Streisand Effect on steriods.
