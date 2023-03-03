Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Canada “an atheist totalitarian state” after Calgarypolice arrestedMission7 Pastor Derek Reimer and put him in the back of a police cruiser.
Reimer willlikely facecharges of mischief and disturbing the peace afterhequietly protested a drag queen story hour at Calgary’s Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer in a Thursday video.
“Canada’s now become an atheist, totalitarian state with amazing speed,” Carlson said during his opening monologue on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the highest rated cable news show in the United States.
“And in Canada,” Carlson continued, “it’s now a crime to object to sexualized drag shows for children. You’re not allowed to say a word.
After showing a video ofReimer’s protest, where he is hauled to the ground by library employees and told that he can either “leave or deal with the police,” Carlson asked, “Who committed the violence in that video?”
He noted that “In Canada, showing any disloyalty at all to the Trudeau government can get your bank account frozen and your truck seized,” in reference to how Freedom Convoy protesters and supporters were treated when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022.
“Somaybe you’renot surprised to learn that that man on the ground,who’sname is Pastor Derek Reimer, who showed profound disrespect for Justin Trudeau’s ongoing efforts to sexualize children and mutilate the genitals of children woke up yesterday to the police banging on his door and telling him that he was going to be arrested,” said Carlson.
“Where are all the professional Christians … when actual Christians are being arrested for being Christians?” Carlson asked.
The news host showed the video of police arresting Reimer and then commented on the scene.
“Wow! Thatisn’tlike the Canada you thought you knew: all Molson and sled dogs.There’ssome storm trooper in sunglasses whowon’tanswer a question before you provide your ID. … then a pastor sitting in a car with bars on the windows getting hauled away to jail.”
Speaking in broad terms about religious freedom everywhere, Carlson asked, “Are you allowed to believethere’san authority higher than the peopleincharge of your government?”
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
