 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked NDP MP Matthew Green who introduced a motion to denounce him. 

“We don’t want to be too picayune or anything, but we did not suggest the armed forces liberate Canada,” said Carlson in a Wednesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

DennisD
DennisD

Ya, we would be much better off being run by the most murderous nation in modern history.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

It is a question many have been asking since 2015.

The USA has been very active in choosing the leaders of other North and South American nations. Yet they appear to be standing by while Canada looks to China for leadership. Chinese troops train in Canada, China's police and military are openly active, even the use of War Measure powers on Canadians hasn't resulted in the American government being concerned enough to stop it.

The ongoing destabilization of Canada simply wouldn't be possible with a 20th century USA which naturally leads to people questioning American involvement in 21st century Canada.

Amy08
Amy08

"We're not actually going to do it, just yet." Please do it!

