Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked NDP MP Matthew Green who introduced a motion to denounce him.
“We don’t want to be too picayune or anything, but we did not suggest the armed forces liberate Canada,” said Carlson in a Wednesday video.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked NDP MP Matthew Green who introduced a motion to denounce him.
“We don’t want to be too picayune or anything, but we did not suggest the armed forces liberate Canada,” said Carlson in a Wednesday video.
“You’re flattering yourself, Canadian Member of Parliament.”
Calm down, Canada pic.twitter.com/1NiUD42aYi— Tucker Carlson Today (@TuckerToday) February 2, 2023
Carlson said on January 26 he's in favour of an American military operation to liberate Canada.
“We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?” he said.
“And, I mean it.”
Tucker Carlson: “We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/21NTd8C9GI— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 26, 2023
Green introduced a motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday to condemn Carlson for joking the United States should invade Canada.
"I believe you will find unanimous consent for the following motion," said Green.
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota asked if there was any opposition to the motion. Several MPs could be heard yelling nay.
MUST WATCH: NDP Matthew Green gets a big rejection when he calls on the House of Commons to condemn comments made by Tucker Carlson to "use armed forces to liberate Canada from Justin Trudeau." pic.twitter.com/LLV0F09CwH— The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) February 1, 2023
Carlson said since all of the people who care about rights have left Canada, it has become a dictatorship. He said Americans liberate dictatorships.
The host went on to say his comment was “a fair question and we thought Canadians would be flattered because they’re always flattered when you talk about them.” He added Canadians are like stalkers.
If people make Canada jokes on television, he said Canadians go crazy. He said Canadians do not know how to handle it.
This is true in Parliament. He joked about how there is “so little going on in Canada, like civil liberties, that if you tell a joke about Canada, they go bonkers.”
Carlson concluded by saying Americans would not need the military to liberate Canada. It could be done with a couple college roommates and some sled dogs.
“We’re not going to do it just yet, but something to think about,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Ya, we would be much better off being run by the most murderous nation in modern history.
It is a question many have been asking since 2015.
The USA has been very active in choosing the leaders of other North and South American nations. Yet they appear to be standing by while Canada looks to China for leadership. Chinese troops train in Canada, China's police and military are openly active, even the use of War Measure powers on Canadians hasn't resulted in the American government being concerned enough to stop it.
The ongoing destabilization of Canada simply wouldn't be possible with a 20th century USA which naturally leads to people questioning American involvement in 21st century Canada.
"We're not actually going to do it, just yet." Please do it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.