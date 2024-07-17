WATCH: Tucker Carlson rejects Trump shooting narrative, 'It was something else'

American journalist Tucker Carlson has raised some important questions surrounding the official narrative behind the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Trump was shot at a Republican rally on July 13. The shooter opened fire from a rooftop 150 metres away, skimming the cartilage on his ear. Bullets fired by the would-be assassin killed one man in the crowd and seriously injured two other people. Speaking to a reporter at the Heritage Policy Fest on Monday, Carlson shared his assessment of Saturday’s events, and the official narrative surrounding it. “At some point we may find out what happened on Saturday,” said Carlson. He first questioned the ladder, which was found propped up against the building from which the 20-year-old shooter had apparently climbed to carry out the assassination attempt. “A guy with a rifle wound up on a building that close with a ladder? And all these people saw it? And the Secret Service, they're like — what is that?” said Carlson. “It's not crazy to think that there was something there.”Carlson came out and said what he think: “It was an effort to kill Trump.”“And it wasn't just a lone gunman—who was killed. It was something else.”Carlson attributed the malicious “effort to kill” to the fact that people were faced with the fact it was unlikely to stop Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election. “Everyone has accepted the fact that Trump’s going to win, and it will be too hard to stop him from winning,” said Carlon. “This is just my gut as of today. And Kamala Harris, like, that's not gonna work.”