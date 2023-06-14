He claimed it's that Washington DC establishment that vehemently opposes Trump because of his antiwar views.
TheBlazeNews reports, “The popular media personality claimed comments Trump made during a 2016 Republican primary debate marked the exact point at which "permanent Washington" determined to throw Trump in prison.”
In the lead up to showing portions of the debate, Carlson said, “Trump was from out of town, maybe he didn’t know the rules or maybe he didn’t care.”
“Either way, seven and-a-half years later we can point to the precise moment that permanent Washington decided to send Donald Trump to prison.”
“It was the 2016 Republican candidate debate in Greenville, South Carolina.”
A video clip shows Trump on screen with another candidate, Jeb Bush, brother of former President George W. Bush, who had claimed in a 2015 speech that Iraq was stockpiling weapons of mass destruction.
“We should never have been in Iraq, we have destabilized the Middle East,” says Trump in the clip. “They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none and they knew there were none. There were no weapons of mass destruction.”
Jeb Bush looks noticeably upset at having ‘they’ called liars. ‘They’ included his brother, the president.
Carlson said Trump's statements about weapons of mass destruction being a lie "sealed his fate."
Carlson said that Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, and Sen. Lindsey Graham had described Trump as a "visionary genius up until the moment he lost power," reports BlazeNews.
Carlson added "then they unsheathed their real agenda, as always the neocon war agenda. And they piled on with maximum force."
He then turned the focus on the 2024 presidential campaign, pointing out Trump holds a decisive lead over the rest of the GOP presidential primary field, while claiming President Joe Biden is "using law enforcement to lock up his chief rival."
The prosecution of Trump is "ideological" as well as "political," said Carlson. “Trump is the one individual with a chance at winning the presidency "who dissents from Washington's longstanding pointless war agenda. And for that, that one fact, they're trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him."
Carlson has been hit with a cease-and-desist order from Fox News about Tucker on Twitter, claiming it violates Carlson’s contract with the network.
The first two episodes of Tucker and Twitter garnered more than 170 million views, with BlazeNews reporting has been viewed six million times by early Tuesday evening.
(1) comment
If the United States falls, so will the rest of the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.