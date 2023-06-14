Tucker on Twitter

Tucker on Twitter

On the day former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty of 37 federal felony charges, Tucker Carlson appeared in the third instalment of Tucker on Twitter.

Carlson focused on the deep state that is ‘permanent’ Washington DC, operating like an old boys' club, with secret handshakes and hard and fast rules.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

Raz
Raz

If the United States falls, so will the rest of the world.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.