Fox News host Tucker Carlson says the best province in Canada is Quebec because French Canadians fight to preserve their culture.
“They’re not b*tches,” said Carlson in a video from the Full Send Podcast.
“A lot of the anglos in Canada are like ‘OK, you can invade us.'”
Tucker Carlson loves Quebec and respects how French Canadians fight to preserve their culture"They are not b*tches like a lot of the anglophones in Canada"pic.twitter.com/cYu9LbFnU6— The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) March 12, 2023
The video starts off with Carlson speaking about a large tract of land in northern Quebec. He acknowledged every one hates Quebec.
“I’ll rip on Quebec with you too,” said Full Send Podcast host Kyle Forgeard.
Carlson said French Canadians are annoying and impossible to deal with. He added no one speaks French.
The host went on to say French is like the Roman Empire, as it no longer exists. He said the good news about the culture is they have self-respect.
Carlson said the French think “they actually have something worth preserving.” This shows they care about their culture.
He continued by saying most of the French insist people who invade them speak French. While they are hard to deal with, he said they “have balls.”
Carlson fishes, so he has travelled throughout Atlantic Canada. Forgeard asks if he went to Newfoundland.
Carlson responded by saying he has been to Newfoundland and Labrador, northern Ontario, and other Canadian states. He said he refers to provinces as states because he does not believe in calling them that.
He jokes about Canadians using kilometres and millimetres. When he has flown with anglophones pilots in small planes, he said they are nervous to fly in poor conditions.
“French pilots are like tossing the cigarette out the window, throw on the scarf, and are like 'We are not afraid of the weather.'”
Carlson said in January he was in favour of an American military operation to liberate Canada.
“We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from (Justin) Trudeau?” he said.
“And, I mean it.”
Tucker Carlson: “We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/21NTd8C9GI— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 26, 2023
Alberta has been saying for years we must lean from Quebec. Alberta needs to take its power back from Ottawa, as all provinces should. Centralizing Power is a communist practise and we must decentralize by giving many, many powers back to provinces.
Albertans need to develop the same gravitas as Quebec!!
Heh, he's not wrong about the Quebecois.
Nice to have this guy as a friend to freedom loving Canucks
