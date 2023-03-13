Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson loves Quebec and respects how French Canadians fight to preserve their culture. 

 Courtesy Full Send Podcast

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says the best province in Canada is Quebec because French Canadians fight to preserve their culture. 

“They’re not b*tches,” said Carlson in a video from the Full Send Podcast

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Alberta has been saying for years we must lean from Quebec. Alberta needs to take its power back from Ottawa, as all provinces should. Centralizing Power is a communist practise and we must decentralize by giving many, many powers back to provinces.

Report Add Reply
trish_fai
trish_fai

Albertans need to develop the same gravitas as Quebec!!

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Heh, he's not wrong about the Quebecois.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Nice to have this guy as a friend to freedom loving Canucks

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.