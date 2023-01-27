Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson said the United States was spending all of this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, so why is it not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Justin Trudeau. 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he is in favour of an American military operation to liberate Canada. 

“We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?” said Carlson in a Thursday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

guest399
guest399

Hard to see how rule from Washington could be any worse than rule from Ottawa is.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Unfortunately as long as Dementia Joe his his Demrat scum supporters are in power, the only reason the US military would be here is to kill freedom loving Albertans. Kinda like what Young Castro would like to do.

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

God bless America!

Drax
Drax

If BIDEN sends the military to Canada, it won't be to liberate Canada! It will be to help TRUDEAU!!

guest50
guest50

Although I would laughingly support the US Military liberating non Liberal/NDP voting areas in Canada, the truth is that the US military is overrun with crackpot leftists and progressives.

guest714
guest714

I agree with tucker a 100% I personally would love to be part of the USA hopefully trump gets back in and comes up here and takes this country over that would be a dream come true. And incarcerate this criminal government and have them deported to Ukraine. It will either be Russia or the states that take Canada over we are not far off from that.

