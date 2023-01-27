Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he is in favour of an American military operation to liberate Canada.
“We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?” said Carlson in a Thursday video.
“And, I mean it.”
Tucker Carlson: “We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/21NTd8C9GI
The video starts off with Carlson asking Hillsdale College political science professor David Azerrad about the Freedom Convoy and the Canadian government’s crackdown. Azerrad, a Canadian, joked about him thinking he was going to be asked if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is former Cuban president Fidel Castro’s son.
Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to respond to the Freedom Convoy in February.
He said it had become clear there were serious challenges for authorities to enforce the law.
“After discussing with cabinet and caucus, after consultation with premiers from all provinces and territories, after speaking with opposition leaders, the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,” he said.
Carlson laughed and said Trudeau is Castro’s son. He said he “always loved Canada because of its natural beauty.”
He asked why “should we let it become Cuba.” Azerrad said he was unsure about that.
“I don’t know that I’m there yet with you,” said Azerrad.
Carlson burst out laughing.
“I’m just talking myself into a frenzy here,” he said.
Former agriculture minister Gerry Ritz spoke out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s environmental policies attacking farmers on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News in July.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Hard to see how rule from Washington could be any worse than rule from Ottawa is.
Unfortunately as long as Dementia Joe his his Demrat scum supporters are in power, the only reason the US military would be here is to kill freedom loving Albertans. Kinda like what Young Castro would like to do.
God bless America!
If BIDEN sends the military to Canada, it won't be to liberate Canada! It will be to help TRUDEAU!!
Although I would laughingly support the US Military liberating non Liberal/NDP voting areas in Canada, the truth is that the US military is overrun with crackpot leftists and progressives.
I agree with tucker a 100% I personally would love to be part of the USA hopefully trump gets back in and comes up here and takes this country over that would be a dream come true. And incarcerate this criminal government and have them deported to Ukraine. It will either be Russia or the states that take Canada over we are not far off from that.
