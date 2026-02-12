News

WATCH: Tumbler Ridge parents say RCMP 'didn't tell us anything,' found out daughter was dead via community

They were told by a student that Kylie had been killed.
Kylie Smith
Kylie SmithSource: GoFundMe
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Rcmp
British Columbia
Police
Parents
Tumbler Ridge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news