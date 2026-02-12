WATCH: Tumbler Ridge parents say RCMP 'didn't tell us anything,' found out daughter was dead via community

Lance Younge and Jenny Geary's 12-year-old daughter, Kylie, was in class at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School when Jesse Van Roostelaar walked in and opened fire, killing five students and one educator.Kylie was among those who never made it out.Her parents have since explained that the police failed to provide them with any information, and that they only found out that she had died hours later via the community.."There was a hero named Maddy Levesque who did CPR on my daughter for 45 minutes," Younge told CTV News, "and she was the one who came and told us nine hours later that our daughter had passed because the police hadn't said anything to us."Following the shooting, the community gathered to help one another.. "I walked around our rec centre for about six hours looking for my child, and the police wouldn't tell me anything," Younge continued. "I went home, not knowing where my daughter was, until a high school kid named Maddy Levesque came here and told us our story about trying to save my daughter's life — the police didn't tell us anything."He said in such a close-knit town, everyone knew each other, and that everyone was impacted by the tragedy."We had to find out through the community, through kids, and rumours in the stands," Younge added. "We were watching the news put up body counts and we weren't being told anything, so we were doing numbers and math and figuring out 'is our kid in a helicopter or is our kid dead?' No one told us anything all day."A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kylie's family.