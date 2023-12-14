WATCH: Turkish MP who threatened Israel with ‘wrath of Allah,’ dies two days after heart attack

Turkish member of parliament Hasan Bitmez has died two days after collapsing at the podium immediately after he delivered a speech threatening the “wrath of Allah” upon Israel.Video footage shows Bitmez, who is 53 years old, collapse on-stage Tuesday moments after he declared “Israel will never escape the wrath of Allah.”.In the speech, which was on the 2024 budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Economic Times, Bitmez criticized Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party (AKP) for continuing trade with Israel despite the war in Gaza. However, Bitmez, from the opposition party Felicity (Saadet), got sidetracked targeting Israel. "You allow ships to go to Israel and you shamelessly call it trade... You are Israel's accomplice,” Bitmez said, standing beneath a banner he had hung reading, “Murderer Israel; collaborator AKP.”“You have the blood of Palestinians on your hands, you are collaborators. You contribute to every bomb Israel drops on Gaza,” he said. “Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent,” Bitmez declared. “They (Israel) think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience.”“Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not escape the wrath of Allah,” he declared before falling to the floor in front of parliament. .After he collapsed, Bitmez received CPR before being carried out of the assembly hall on a stretcher, per local news reports. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the MP had suffered a heart attack, and died Thursday in the intensive care unit at an Ankara city hospital.An angiography showed blockages in two of his main heart arteries.“His heart stopped beating, then he was resuscitated in Parliament and transferred within 20 minutes to hospital,” Koca said after the collapse Tuesday.