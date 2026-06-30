WATCH: Turkish protesters call for feds to extend visa program

CALGARY — Turkish nationals residing on a TS2023 visa were out protesting in Toronto — calling on the feds to extend their visa stay that was granted to them due to the earthquakes in Turkey.At a protest that occured on Saturday and Sunday, in response to the TS2023 visa not being extended.The work permit was given to both Turkish and Syrian citizens after, in February 2023, both countries experienced large-scale earthquakes.In response, the feds spent $30 million on humanitarian efforts to both countries.Around 6,400 Turkish residents were living in Canada on the temporary worker visa, which was originally planned to only last six months back in March 2023, but has since been extended. .The feds stated their intentions with the TS2023 program were to allow "exempting certain immigration processing fees for nationals of Türkiye and Syria and facilitating access to work and study permits for those who may wish to prolong their stay in Canada before returning due to the earthquake."They claim to help "prolong" the stay of those who were impacted by the earthquake, but state nothing about extending the visas indefinitely. Despite the government now not extending the program, protesters were seen asking for its extension."Equal humanitarian treatment for families who came here after a disaster and have already become part of Canadian communities," said one protester at the event.."We are not asking for privilege, we're asking for fairness — we aren't asking for Canada to ignore its rules, we are asking Canada to see a human reality.""And to every TS2023 family standing here today, you are not a member, you are not a case file.""You are not temporary — you are part of this country's story now."