WATCH: Two charged, two still sought after Brampton home invasion shooting

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police have charged two Toronto residents and are still hunting two others after a June home invasion in Brampton left two people with gunshot wounds.Five occupants were asleep inside a house near McLaughlin Rd. and Steeles Ave. W. about 4:30 a.m. on June 14 when three suspects forced their way in through a rear glass door, police said Friday. A fourth suspect waited in a nearby vehicle.A confrontation followed. Two occupants were shot, taken to hospital and later released. They are still recovering.On July 15, investigators arrested Javaunie Thomas, 18, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old from Toronto. Each faces charges including attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent, discharge firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime. The youth also faces a Youth Criminal Justice Act fail-to-comply count. Due to their age, they cannot be named..Both remain in custody after bail hearings. The charges have not been proven in court.Two suspects are still outstanding. Police describe one as a dark-complexioned man about 6'0" with a heavy build who was armed with a handgun. The other was the getaway driver. No description of the driver has been released.“When individuals are targeted in their own homes, it undermines the sense of safety and security that every resident deserves to feel,” Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.Peel released surveillance video of the break-in and asked anyone with information to call the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410.