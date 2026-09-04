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WATCH: Two charged, two still sought after Brampton home invasion shooting

Suspects smashed a rear glass door at 4:30 a.m.; two occupants were shot
Javaunie Thomas, 18, of Toronto was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
Javaunie Thomas, 18, of Toronto was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.Peel Police
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