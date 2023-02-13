Explosion

Explosion

 Courtesy of CBC News

A gas leak at a construction site triggered an explosion in Ottawa on Monday morning, destroying several homes and injuring five people.

Paramedics said two people were rescued from the rubble around a home construction site located off Tenth Line Road in Ottawa's east end.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

JER
JER

What? A natural gas leak? I thought Ottawa, of all places, little Truddies stomping grounds, would be powered by windmills, solar panels, pixie dust and unicorn farms. Shouldn't these oh so self-righteous superior "climate crisis " cultists be leading the way into this frozen, dark brave new world? The hypocrisy! The shame! LMAO!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.