WATCH: Two Vancouver men get their couch-surfing promenade approved by cop

Some take couch surfing too seriously — but the Vancouver police sure don't.In a recently surfaced video on X, two men were seen riding two Lime electric scooters with a couch plopped in between them, sitting and riding free of care down Vancouver streets.Suddenly, Vancouver's finest pulled up beside the couch-scooter hybrid with the officer demanding the men answer the one uber-serious inquiry:"That's awesome, how'd you guys do that?" asked one officer..The men a little startled by the cops' enthusiasm, proceeded to answer the question with caution."Just two Lime scooters, and a Facebook marketplace couch," answered the fully licensed scooter driver."Hell yeah, that's awesome," responded the cop in approval, driving off while thinking he found himself an intriguing new after-work activity.The two men were ecstatic about the law's clearance of their activity, riding off happily into the Vancouver streets together. .Reacting to the clip, X user, Last Man of the West, wrote what he believes the cops were thinking: "Cop said nope, I ain't got time for that.""The bed bug mobile," said Jack Says."Lol when you deal with crazies all day these just look normal," joked another user.