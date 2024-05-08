WATCH: U of T Hamas mob attacks Jewish student, protestor declares 'Canada does not exist'

Anti-Israel mayhem continues to unfold at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus. A Jewish student was attacked by the Hamas-supporting mob, while other protestors declare “Canada doesn't exist.”The pro-Palestine encampment set up at the U of T campus last week continues, despite public pushback and calls from Premier Doug Ford for the occupiers to be cleared. Video footage shows a group of anti-Israel agitators clad in black masks, one wearing a shirt with the genocidal slogan "From the river to the sea," pursuing Jewish student and Ukrainian-Israeli immigrant Moshe Zelig, 24, who was waving an Israel flag outside the barricaded area of the Palestine-supporting encampment. They surrounded him and ripped the flag from his grip.Zelig told True North afterwards that he wanted to take a stand against the protesters, and was inspired by a non-Jewish Chinese girl holding an Israel flag "and the mob surrounded her." “If you’re calling for the death of all the Jewish people, if you’re calling for terrorist attacks around the world, if you’re not tolerating the free speech around you and not behaving according to Canadian law (you should be deported)."“I don’t want Palestinian kids to die. if one Palestinian is dead, it’s one too many for me, honestly,” he told True North. “There were zero calls for the release of the hostages, Imagine.” .Further footage shows Jewish professors blocked from entering the barricaded space on U of T’s main campus. A group of masked protestors tells one Jewish professor his “country is Israel” despite him being born and raised in Canada. “Canada does not exist!” the frantic protestor cries, to affirmative echoes from her counterparts..Students wearing the Hamas Keffiyeh Wednesday morning held a “press conference” where they decried the so-called “criminalization of the university” and reiterated their “fundamental demands to divest from Israeli apartheid and end its complicity in genocide.”