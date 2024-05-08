News

WATCH: U of T Hamas mob attacks Jewish student, protestor declares 'Canada does not exist'

WATCH: U of T – Hamas mob attacks Jewish student, protestor declares 'Canada does not exist'
WATCH: U of T – Hamas mob attacks Jewish student, protestor declares 'Canada does not exist'Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
University Of Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Anti-Israel mayhem
Hamas-supporting mob
pro-Palestine encampment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news