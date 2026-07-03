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WATCH: UK police violently arrest white man after he is attacked, punched by black men

West Midlands Police have not named the arrested man or provided further details on the other individuals involved. The footage continues to spread despite the force’s request it not be shared.
A female West Midlands Police officer restrains a young man during a disorder on Broad Street in Birmingham on June 21, 2026.
A female West Midlands Police officer restrains a young man during a disorder on Broad Street in Birmingham on June 21, 2026.Still from viral video footage shared on X by @BenGrahamUK
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