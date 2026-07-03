WATCH: UK police violently arrest white man after he is attacked, punched by black men

VANCOUVER — A video circulating widely on social media has generated intense scrutiny over the West Midlands Police conduct after officers forcefully arrested a 20-year-old white man during a disorder on Broad Street in the early hours of June 21, with observers noting he was targeted, punched, and outnumbered before being arrested while his mostly black attackers were allowed to walk away..The footage, which has amassed millions of views, shows a young white man in a white t-shirt and camouflage-style pants being confronted and physically pushed by a group of men outside a restaurant on Broad Street. He appears unsteady as he is shoved toward a metal shutter. A female police officer then rushes in, slams him against the roller door, and restrains him.The man looks disoriented during the encounter and initially moves his arms before complying. Other individuals involved in the initial confrontation disperse without apparent police action in the clip.West Midlands Police have requested that individuals stop sharing the footage.However, the force further added that, following a review, it has “no concerns over the officer’s actions” and is “satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances."Those positions, posted by the West Midlands Police to X following the video surfacing and then going viral online, amassed so much scrutiny and ridicule the force turned off the reply function..The video shows the arrested man being tackled to the ground, punched in the back of the head and appearing disoriented, leading many commenters to believe may not have immediately realized the woman was a police officer, as she did not clearly identify herself before the forceful intervention.In another video of the incident, the same officer can be heard calling the arrested man "a dick" before hauling him off..An X "community note" — refering to a user-generated correction affixed to a post to identify misinformation — attached to the police statement on X reads: “The footage in question disproves the Police’s account of the incident. It is in the public interest for it to [be] shared far and wide to ensure a just outcome for the male who has been arrested, and aid him with any civil action he may wish to take against the Police.”West Midlands Police have not named the arrested man or provided further details on the other individuals involved in the Broad Street disorder. The footage continues to spread despite the force’s request.