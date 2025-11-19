WATCH: UK social media personality arrested over terrorism allegations

A UK social media personality has been arrested for his comments on Islam and mass migration.According to Frontlines TPUSA on X, media personality Ryan Williams, also known as "the Scottish Korean" on social media, was arrested by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at London Heathrow Airport on Monday.In a clip after Williams was released from detention at the airport, he stated his "social media posts" made him a target for authorities.Williams says he was forced to give UK authorities all the passwords for his phone, for his social media accounts, and full access to his laptop. ."This is way worse than I had ever thought, I thought I'd just be a normal criminal, being done for hate speech," stated Williams in the clip."But, I don't want to get done for being a terrorist."Williams can no longer fly on Virgin Atlantic Airways, a British airline that deemed Williams a security threat.Anyone who associates with Williams is also banned from the airline, according to Williams' statement to Frontlines TPUSA..Virgin Atlantic stated in an obtained email that it had received reports Williams would try to encourage others to board a flight and record his activities.However, they did not cite where this report was obtained, stating only that this was a breach of company policies.