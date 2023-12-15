WATCH: Ukraine councillor tosses grenades during meeting, killing one person, injuring 26

Attendees at a rural city council meeting in the village of Keretsky in the Zakarpattia region of western Ukraine were blown up by a fellow councillor who let loose a handful of explosive grenades Friday morning. One person is dead, 26 injured and six in “grave condition,” according to local news reports from RFE/RL News.The meeting was being livestreamed and recorded through Facebook at the at the village council headquarters.The meeting had been in progress for 90 minutes when the suspect entered the room and shut the door. He stood there for about 30 seconds. With the exit blocked by his body, he reached into his pockets and tossed three grenades onto the floor. “As a result (of the grenade attack), 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," the police statement released by BBC said. Ukrainian police spokeswoman Anna Dan confirmed to RFE/RL News Friday after the attack one person was killed by the “detonated grenades.” As for the suspect, police said he suffered injuries and medics made efforts to resuscitate him. An investigation is now underway at the location. They are interviewing witnesses and looking to determine a potential motive.