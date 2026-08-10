News

WATCH: Unifor opens GM talks as job security tops agenda for 4,600 Ontario workers

Union demands Ford pattern deal and future for idle Ingersoll plant as 30% of members sit idle
Unifor rally in Windsor last year
Unifor rally in Windsor last yearCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jobs
Auto
Ontario
Unifor
Tariffs
Gm
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news