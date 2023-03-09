Transgender woman

International Women Of Courage Award goes to a biological male. 

 Courtesy End Wokeness/Twitter

United States First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave Argentinian transgender activist Alba Rueda an International Women of Courage Award. 

“In Argentina, Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family,” said the voiceover in a Wednesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This movement is a hate group against biological woman

The woke are terrorizing biological woman and committing hate against them

This is a war of hate on and against real women

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

This is a TOTAL insult to a real women. Wake up world, and lets take back our rights as REAL men and REAL women...Enough said

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Let's face it, everything about this award expresses extreme contempt for women. Women have been lied to, and are constantly being compared unfavourably to men on male standards, with no mention made of how much every single human has received life itself from a woman who sheltered, nourished, and clothed each one of us with their own bodies for nine months. If any one of us loves, cares, sacrifices, inspires, or connects with another human, chances are good that a woman taught us how. But let's forget about that, and focus on how much money she made. Oh wait, this is embarrassing too, our mothers gave us everything for free.

Jasper425
Jasper425

This is how idiotic it has all become. Disgusting.

