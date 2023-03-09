United States First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave Argentinian transgender activist Alba Rueda an International Women of Courage Award.
“In Argentina, Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family,” said the voiceover in a Wednesday video.
“But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina.”
The video starts off with Rueda getting up from her chair, shaking Biden’s hand, and giving her a kiss on the cheek. She moves over to Blinken and does the same.
He hands her the International Women of Courage Award. She takes it and poses for a photo with Biden and him.
People applaud as the photo is taken. She nods and hands the award to a person off to the side.
Independent journalist Lara Logan called Rueda winning the award “pathetic.”
“Imagine fighting for women’s rights all your life and then handing them over to a man,” said Logan.
“These people are like bad actors in a terrible sitcom and we’re supposed to buy into the theatre of the absurd or be condemned to death as bad people.”
This movement is a hate group against biological woman
The woke are terrorizing biological woman and committing hate against them
This is a war of hate on and against real women
This is a TOTAL insult to a real women. Wake up world, and lets take back our rights as REAL men and REAL women...Enough said
Let's face it, everything about this award expresses extreme contempt for women. Women have been lied to, and are constantly being compared unfavourably to men on male standards, with no mention made of how much every single human has received life itself from a woman who sheltered, nourished, and clothed each one of us with their own bodies for nine months. If any one of us loves, cares, sacrifices, inspires, or connects with another human, chances are good that a woman taught us how. But let's forget about that, and focus on how much money she made. Oh wait, this is embarrassing too, our mothers gave us everything for free.
This is how idiotic it has all become. Disgusting.
