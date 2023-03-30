Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16) blasted Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) for saying gun violence can be solved by arming teachers.
“Carry guns,” said Bowman in a Wednesday video.
“More guns lead to more death.”
Rep. Jamaal Bowman comes out of House votes and implores journalists to ask Republicans what their plan is to address gun violence. Then Rep. Thomas Massie comes in a proposes arming teachers instead. pic.twitter.com/w4AVYtxi5Z— Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) March 29, 2023
While Bowman shouts at him, Massie said there has never been a school shooting in an institution which allows teachers to carry. He walks up to him and points his hands at him, telling him to look at the data.
The Democrat representative accuses him of “carrying water for the gun lobby.”
They move to the side, and he said states open carry laws have more deaths. The Republican representative repeats his point about schools with armed teachers never having a shooting.
As Massie attempts to speak, Bowman lowers his hands and squats down, saying states with open carry laws have more deaths. He asks Massie if he is listening to him.
“Ya, calm down,” he said.
Despite being told to calm down, Bowman shouts at him that children are dying. He added the solution is not arming teachers.
He asks the Republican representative if he ever worked at a school. After repeating the question a few times, he said he is not answering because he is being screamed at.
Bowman proceeds to motion his hands downward, saying he will “bring it down a notch.” He asks if he has ever worked at a school.
Massie walks away from him, approaching some reporters standing around.
“I have a bill which will arm teachers,” he said.
Bowman steps in front of him and tries to block him from speaking.
“I worked at a school for 20 years,” he said.
This ordeal comes after Nashville Police Chief John Drake on Monday released the names of the victims in the school shooting at a private Christian school and revealed perpetrator Aiden Hale was a transgender man.
READ MORE: UPDATED: Nashville police chief identifies victims in school massacre, confirms shooter transgender
The three children who were killed were nine-year-old Covenant School students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults who died were janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and administrator Katherine Koonce.
Drake went on to say Hale’s gender identity might have influenced targeting the school. He said there was another target in Nashville, but a threat assessment determined it was too risky.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
