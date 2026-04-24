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WATCH: US trade ambassador 'at the end of our rope' over Canada's restrictions on US goods

US trade representative Jamieson Greer stated at a US committee hearing the US is "at the end of [their] rope" negotiating the US alcohol ban in Canada, while "repeatedly" having discussions on Canada's restrictions of US dairy and fresh produce.
Jamieson Greer, Canada US trade
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Cdnpoli
Claudia Tenney
#cdnpoli
US Canada trade war
US Canada trade
Canada trade talks
Jamieson Greer
US trade ambassador
US trade representative Jamieson Greer
Canada restrictions on US dairy
TRQs
Canada trade
Canada trade restrictions
Canadian province ban on US alcohol

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