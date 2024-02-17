News

WATCH: Vaccine-injured Scot confronts British PM at televised town hall

John Watts addressed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his vaccine injury
John Watts addressed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his vaccine injuryGBN News / Twitter ("X")
Loading content, please wait...
Rishi Sunak
Covid Vaccine Injury
COVID-19 Vaccines

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news