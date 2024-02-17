WATCH: Vaccine-injured Scot confronts British PM at televised town hall

A vaccine-injured Scotsman confronted the British prime minister in a televised town hall meeting."I've got so much to say but such little time. My name is John Watts and I'm one of the COVID vaccine injured in this country," the speaker began."I want you to look at the pain, the trauma and the regret I have in my eyes. We have been left with no help at all. "Not only am I in here vaccine injured; there's another man over there whose life's been ruined by that COVID-19 vaccine. I know people who have lost legs — amputations. I know people with heart conditions like myself, Rishi Sunak." "Why have I had to set up a support group in Scotland to look after the people that have been affected by that COVID-19 vaccine? Why are the people who are in charge who told us all to do the right thing have left us all to rot and left me and the thousands and the tens of thousands in this country to rot? "Rishi Sunak, look me in the eye. When are you going to start to do the right thing? The vaccine damage payment scheme is not fit for purpose. In Scotland right now, according to the yellow card system, there are over 30,000 people who have had an adverse reaction to that vaccine." The prime minister thanked Watts for his question, but Watts said, "Thank you to start doing the right thing."Moderator Stephen Dixon said, "You've made a really strong point, John," before turning it over to the prime minister.Sunak said, "Well, I'm very sorry to hear about your personal circumstances and you said someone over here also seems to have suffered by a similar thing. Now, obviously, I don't know about the individual situation that you're in."Watts said such ignorance was not his fault."We are silenced, Rishi, on social media and everything. We are silenced! We are the most silenced people in this country!" he said.Another vaccine-injured man spoke up and said, "Silence in the press because my story in the press — I had to go to the government for comment, and they made them take all that stuff out."The moderator walked into the centre of the gathering to restore order before the prime minister spoke again."So, there is a vaccine compensation scheme that's in place, as you alluded to, in the NHS (National Health Service). Obviously, everyone individually will work through their cases," Sunak said. "I'm very saddened and shocked to hear that you've been silenced by anybody. That is surprising to me. So please do get your details to Stephen and the team and I will happily take that away. Of course, you should be able to speak about your experience — what's happened to you."Sunak said politicians did not make vaccine policies without counsel."Those decisions were always taken on the basis of medical advice from our medical experts to tell us, as politicians, who are obviously not doctors, about how best to roll out the vaccine, what was in the public health interest, the priority order, how that should be done, who should be eligible," Sunak explained."Now, obviously, if there are individual circumstances which haven't worked out, then that's why we have the compensation scheme in place and I'll make sure that we follow up on your cases."Following the public exchange, Reform UK leader Richard Tice promised his party would launch an inquiry into COVID-19 vaccine injuries should they form government."It's a huge issue," Tice told GB News."I was pro-choice. We were the first people to say that young people or children should not be vaccinated.“We need an inquiry into the vaccine injuries. That will be in our contract to the people."The COVID-19 inquiry in the UK was supposed to start investigating vaccines and therapeutics in the summer of 2024, but inquiry chair Baroness Hallett announced in January that module would be postponed. "I wish to reassure you that we will hold these hearings as soon as possible and I remain committed to not allowing the inquiry hearings to run beyond my original aim of summer 2026," Hallett said.The next UK election must take place before January 28 2025.