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WATCH: Vance takes shot at Canada, says US has been 'taken advantage of'

American VP takes shot at Canada but provides optimistic vision of future Canada-US relations
American VP JD Vance speaking at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan on March 18th 2026
American VP JD Vance speaking at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan on March 18th 2026Screengrab from @atrupar on Twitter
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