The footage of the March 20, 2023 incident shows a security guard is seen arguing with the man whom he accused of “bothering” other passengers.

VIA Rail apologized and launched an investigation into a viral video where a Muslim man was told to “pray outside” by a security guard at Ottawa Station.

(3) comments

guest50
guest50

Public venues are not the appropriate place for prayer...., irregardless or your faith, beliefs or cult.

We are a non-denominational society. We respect the right of all people to live their lives as they choose.

However, faith and beliefs (religious, cultural, sex related or sexual), are private and personal and belong at home.

Slash
Slash

If he was praying as per his faith there should not be a problem. If someone was singing or playing low volume music would they be asked to leave? Ideally we should live in a free society like you say. However, it is not so and we currently have cultural marxism being forced on use by all levels of government.

Jasper425
Jasper425

In the UK they arrested the same lady twice for praying SILENTLY outside in front of an abortion clinic. The west is losing Freedom of Religion regardless of the Constitution which seems to be meaningless now because of progressive Judges.

