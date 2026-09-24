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WATCH: Video captures Belleville gunman’s shooting at Sons of Jacob synagogue

Police play footage of Yom Kippur attack and call shooting a premeditated hate crime
The shooter is heard saying “You are going to die for the Jews,” as he fired on Const. Jeff Smith
The shooter is heard saying “You are going to die for the Jews,” as he fired on Const. Jeff SmithJoe Warmington on X
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