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WATCH: Video of TTC special constables struggling with man on escalator reignites debate over equipment

Subtitle: Officers drag individual up moving stairs after ground struggle as public questions lack of tasers and other tools
TTC officers struggled with a dangerous man
TTC officers struggled with a dangerous man6ixBuzzTV on X
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Western Standard
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