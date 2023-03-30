View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “the most overhyped politician in America.”
“I think this notion he’s going to save the GOP from (Donald) Trump and he’s going to sword the nomination is overhyped,” said Griffin in a video.
“He had a good midterm election, being re-elected in Florida.”
Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin claims "Ron DeSantis is the most over-hyped politician in America."She claims his reelection was simply "good" and suggests he's never taken a shot a Trump. "I want to see him take a punch at Trump."Joy Behar admits they want Trump. pic.twitter.com/MUGq7PncY2
View co-host Whoopi Goldberg questioned who else Florida was being to elect.
While DeSantis did a good job, Griffin said she wants him to do two tasks.
She said the first task she wants him to do is “sit down with a neutral interviewer like a George Stephanopoulos and actually answer tough questions about his policies.” View co-host Joy Behar said he cannot.
Since people cannot beat former president Donald Trump without going after him, Griffin said she wants the governor to attack him.
“He’s going to miss because he’s a dweeb,” said Behar.
“And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination because the Democrats will win.”
She called Trump a loser.
“But isn’t that the risk,” said Griffin.
Florida’s Voice assistant editor Eric Daugherty said they want Trump because he gives interviews and exclusives to NBC News.
“DeSantis doesn’t like helping prop up media that is the enemy of the people,” said Daugherty.
They want Trump because Trump gives people like NBC interviews, and even exclusives. DeSantis doesn’t like helping prop up media that is the enemy of the people https://t.co/M13Dbcwgyh
Rubin Report host Dave Rubin said these people debase themselves every day.
“She wants DeSantis to sit down with a ‘neutral journalist like George Stephanopoulos,’ who was press secretary for Bill Clinton and happens to work at the same network as her,” said Rubin.
These 🤡’s debase themselves every day. She wants DeSantis to sit down with a “neutral journalist like George Stephanopolous”, who was press Secretary for Bill Clinton and happens to work at the same network as her. https://t.co/zohRkgkA2Y
The women on the The View are just so full of hate. They don't like DeSantis and they loath Trump. Now they want DeSantis to do an interview with George Stephanopoulos calling him a neutral reporter. Who are they kidding, Stephanopoulos worked with the Clinton administration before jumping over the to CBC, he is not neutral at all. There are no neutral reporters at ABC, CBS, NBC or even PBS, they are all mouth pieces for the democrats. You either have to use a journalist at FOX or an independent journalist to get someone who isn't biased.
