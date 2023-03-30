Alyssa Farah Griffin

View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Ron DeSantis is "the most overhyped politician in America." 

View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "the most overhyped politician in America." 

“I think this notion he’s going to save the GOP from (Donald) Trump and he’s going to sword the nomination is overhyped,” said Griffin in a video. 

rianc
rianc

The women on the The View are just so full of hate. They don't like DeSantis and they loath Trump. Now they want DeSantis to do an interview with George Stephanopoulos calling him a neutral reporter. Who are they kidding, Stephanopoulos worked with the Clinton administration before jumping over the to CBC, he is not neutral at all. There are no neutral reporters at ABC, CBS, NBC or even PBS, they are all mouth pieces for the democrats. You either have to use a journalist at FOX or an independent journalist to get someone who isn't biased.

