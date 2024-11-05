WATCH: Violent clashes, weapons come out after Hindu temple attack in Brampton

Violent chaos involving hundreds of people waving Indian flags erupted on Monday night on the streets of Brampton, ON, after Khalistanis attacked a Hindu temple the day before. .At least three people were arrested following Sunday’s attack at the Hindu Sabha temple, and a police sergeant was suspended after it was discovered he had joined the Sikh separatists protesting outside the temple..Toronto police sergeant suspended for joining Khalistani mob attack on Hindu temple.Peel Regional Police on Monday evening confirmed they responded to three separate violent protests outside Hindu worship centres and that weapons were found. Traffic was blocked in multiple areas. Police declared “unlawful assembly” and deployed the Public Order Unit to order the crowds to disperse and the area be cleared..Activist group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters on Sunday were protesting Indian consulate officials visiting the temple, per CTV. News of the clash between imported groups reached India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "deliberate attack.".WATCH: Sikhs and Hindus hurl rocks at each other in Brampton street brawl on Diwali.Indian media in the last 24 hours has invited Canadians Donald Best, former Toronto police, and True North reporter Harrison Faulkner to comment on the chaos.Best told India's Times Now Canadians are "tired and wary" of infighting between newcomers to Canada. .WATCH: RCMP concedes ‘no imminent threat’ from India despite alarming Thanksgiving announcement .India's CNN News-18 reported Sunday's attack was authorized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who expelled six Indian diplomats and accused the Government of India of criminal operations on Canadian soil.