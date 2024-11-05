News

WATCH: Violent clashes, weapons come out after Hindu temple attack in Brampton

Protests following the attack at the Hindu Sabha temple
Protests following the attack at the Hindu Sabha templeWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Harrison Faulkner
Peel Regional Police
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Brampton, ON
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Former Toronto police officer Donald Best
Brampton Hindu Sabha Temple
Khalistanis
Indian flags
Sikh separatists
Public Order Unit
Sikhs for Justice

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news