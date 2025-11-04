WATCH: Viral video of McDonald’s assault sparks outrage over growing racism in Canada

A viral video of a Toronto Blue Jays fan physically attacking a man of East Indian descent inside a Toronto McDonald’s restaurant has sparked outrage across social media platforms and become part of a larger conversation on rising levels of anti-Indian racism in Canada.The incident occurred after the Blue Jays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday..The video, originally posted by lawyer and journalist Caryma Sa’d, shows a man in a Toronto Blue Jays jacket in a seemingly unprovoked attack, shoving the Indian man, causing his cellphone to fall to the ground before grabbing his collar and holding him up against a wall.The Blue Jays fan — who was reportedly intoxicated — can be heard repeatedly slurring his words, saying, “What did you just say to me?”The victim doesn’t retaliate but can be heard saying, “Let me go,” and “You might get yourself in trouble,” while being held by his shirt collar, calmly adding that a camera is capturing the whole scene.“I don’t give a s**t about a camera,” the man in the Blue Jays jacket can be heard saying.The confrontation continued until McDonald’s employees intervened, urging the attacker to release the man before escorting him out of the building..THOMAS: Where you live in Calgary determines how much of a racist you are says, new DEI-drenched city plan .The video has drawn widespread condemnation online, with one user on X commenting, “Filming instead of stepping in is why this society is going downhill.”Another said, “I don’t care if he’s drunk. There is a problem when people think they can act like this.”Toronto police have not yet released any information on the incident, and the identities of both men have not yet been confirmed.This incident comes after a tragic October 19 encounter when Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old Indian-Canadian businessman from Edmonton, was fatally assaulted after he confronted a man for urinating on his car as Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their vehicle after a late-night dinner.Sagoo succumbed to his injuries five days later.A 40-year-old man, Kyle Papin, was charged by the Edmonton Police Service with aggravated assault.