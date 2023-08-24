Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy rejected the consensus winning in Ukraine is a vital US interest.

 Courtesy Fox News/Twitter

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, said he would not supporting increasing funding to fight the Ukraine War. 

“I think that this is disastrous that we are protecting against an invasion across somebody else’s border when we should use those same military resources to protect across the invasion of our own southern border here in the United States of America,” said Ramaswamy at the Republican Presidential Debate on Wednesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Putin is a thousand times more honourable and trustworthy to his people than any of the vile evil globalist swine we have running or countries in the West

Google a Putin speech and watch it

You will be astonished at the difference between him and the globalist captured idiots and criminals we have as politicians

The Russians are so incredibly lucky to have a leader with the integrity of Putin

