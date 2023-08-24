Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, said he would not supporting increasing funding to fight the Ukraine War.
“I think that this is disastrous that we are protecting against an invasion across somebody else’s border when we should use those same military resources to protect across the invasion of our own southern border here in the United States of America,” said Ramaswamy at the Republican Presidential Debate on Wednesday.
“We are driving Russia further into China’s hands.”
I reject the consensus that “winning” in Ukraine is a vital U.S. interest. Nearly the entire GOP field rails against Biden, but cut through the grandstanding & it turns out they’re solidly with him on the most important foreign policy issue of our time. America First 2.0 pic.twitter.com/3iTy3pyaM5
Ramaswamy called the Russia-China alliance "the single greatest threat we face." He added he finds it offensive some Republican presidential candidates “will make a pilgrimage to Kyiv to their pope [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy without doing the same thing for the people in Maui or the South Side of Chicago or Kensington.”
He said politicians have to put Americans first. They should secure the US border instead of another country’s.
“The reality is this is also how we project strength by making America strong at home,” he said.
A retired US colonel said in April leaked documents from the Pentagon about the Ukraine War reveal the federal government was dishonest about it.
“The second crime, of course, involves that committed by our government and its senior leadership against the American people, and for that matter, you could argue against most of the people that are in the countries that belong to NATO because this has exposed the lying on a scale that we haven't seen, really, since the Pentagon Papers,” said former US Col. Doug Macgregor.
“In fact, you can make an argument in some ways this is worse.”
