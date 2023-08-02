Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy said he has been the leading opponent in the United States of the World Economic Forum's agenda through his books and his newest company Strive. 

 Courtesy Vivek Ramaswamy/Twitter

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the World Economic Forum (WEF) has met all of the demands in his case against it. 

“I have been one of the most vocal advocates of our sovereignty as a nation, and I have been one of the most vocal opponents of the ESG [environment, social and governance] movement that politicizes our capital markets. Or globalist institutions like the World Economic Forum that erode on the sovereignty of self-governing republics like the United States of America,” said Ramaswamy in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

It's amazing the amount of Conservative politicians still having WEF membership pages, I guess they don't mind at all. Don't worry, Pierre will deal with them after they are reelected after the next federal election. Go to his YouTube channel and listen to his direct words, regarding the WEF members inside the Conservative Party of Canada. He will be better than Trudeau, but he will not be the savior of Western Canada. That is just the straight facts of how federal politics works in Canada. Alberta may benefit, but only after Quebec and Ontario benefit first and more.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Please send some of that backbone north of the border.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Tge WEF did the same thing with Pierre Poilievre, neither had any connection to the WEF, but they ran stories saying they did, it’s simply a smear tge WEF uses to discredit string conservative voices.

Report Add Reply
guest1121
guest1121

Never even heard of this guy before. You would never see him on MSM. Canada needs politicians like this.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

He is pretty sharp. Often on Fox news.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

We need more of this. 👍

Report Add Reply

