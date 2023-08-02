Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the World Economic Forum (WEF) has met all of the demands in his case against it.
“I have been one of the most vocal advocates of our sovereignty as a nation, and I have been one of the most vocal opponents of the ESG [environment, social and governance] movement that politicizes our capital markets. Or globalist institutions like the World Economic Forum that erode on the sovereignty of self-governing republics like the United States of America,” said Ramaswamy in a Tuesday video.
I've been the leading opponent in America of the World Economic Forum's agenda, through two books & my most recent company Strive which finally put BlackRock & the ESG movement on their back foot. Two years ago, WEF tried to throw false bait by naming me a “Young Global Leader”… pic.twitter.com/wRVhLc3x9B
Ramaswamy said it was a mystery when the WEF named him on a list of Young Global Leaders with other Americans and young people from around the world.
He rejected the idea, saying he “deeply disagrees with the values of the World Economic Forum and that I wouldn’t be a good fit for inclusion.”
After declining the award, he found out his photo appeared on the WEF’s website. He contacted it and told it to take his photo down, which it refused to do.
While he is a successful American, he said he was not going to let WEF get away with that. He filed a lawsuit against it for putting up his photo.
His lawsuit requested the organization take down his affiliation, apologize and commit to never try to do the same action it did to him to another person. He said he was “prepared to go to the fullest extent because I had the arguments and the facts of the law on my side and we were not going to stop and let them off the hook.”
The WEF has agreed to his demands. While he was not in this case for the money, there was a financial component to the settlement.
Ramaswamy acknowledged he did not want the money. He directed the money to the America First Policy Institute.
He said this case was not about him. It was about the US and its future.
What he said the US needs now is leaders with a spine. These leaders need to go beyond writing books and starting companies to fight against the ESG movement as he has done.
Ramaswamy added that is what he has done in court and what he will do as the next US president.
“And we will stop at nothing until we have restored the sovereignty of the United States of America and the ideals, the 1776 ideals, of the American Revolution that set this nation in motion,” he said.
It's amazing the amount of Conservative politicians still having WEF membership pages, I guess they don't mind at all. Don't worry, Pierre will deal with them after they are reelected after the next federal election. Go to his YouTube channel and listen to his direct words, regarding the WEF members inside the Conservative Party of Canada. He will be better than Trudeau, but he will not be the savior of Western Canada. That is just the straight facts of how federal politics works in Canada. Alberta may benefit, but only after Quebec and Ontario benefit first and more.
Please send some of that backbone north of the border.
Tge WEF did the same thing with Pierre Poilievre, neither had any connection to the WEF, but they ran stories saying they did, it’s simply a smear tge WEF uses to discredit string conservative voices.
Never even heard of this guy before. You would never see him on MSM. Canada needs politicians like this.
He is pretty sharp. Often on Fox news.
We need more of this. 👍
