WATCH: Vuong calls out Trudeau for Liberal foreign interference corruption

Independent MP Kevin Vuong tells the House of Commons Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "must wittingly know" members of his party have compromised Canadians' security.In Question Period on Wednesday, Vogue pointed out Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue's foreign interference report is expected on New Years Eve."Meanwhile, media continue to provide insight." said Vogue, referring to a press conference he hosted this week with investigative journalist Sam Cooper and others where some foreign interference operatives were named. "Does the prime minister have trouble sitting at the cabinet table when he must wittingly know that at least one of his ministers is not working in the service of Canada — or is he entirely witless?"