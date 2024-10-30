News

WATCH: Vuong calls out Trudeau for Liberal foreign interference corruption

Independent MP Kevin Vuong
Independent MP Kevin VuongParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Foreign Interference Commission
Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue
Independent MP Kevin Vuong
Investigative journalist Sam Cooper
Canadians' security

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news